Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Summoned to parent club
Sparks was recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Thursday.
Toronto's traditional starter Frederik Andersen sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Stars, resulting in Sparks' call-up to the big stage in advance of Thursday's road clash against the Sabres. Sparks has been terrific with the Marlies this year, as he owns a 1.78 GAA and .936 save percentage to complement 24 wins in 35 appearances. If Andersen's issue lingers, Sparks could end up being a huge find with the fantasy playoffs looming, though Curtis McElhinney is the more established alternate for the Buds.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Waived Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Garners two-year contract extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Sent down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Returns to top level for finale•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Heads back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Back at top level•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...