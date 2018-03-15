Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Summoned to parent club

Sparks was recalled from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Thursday.

Toronto's traditional starter Frederik Andersen sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Stars, resulting in Sparks' call-up to the big stage in advance of Thursday's road clash against the Sabres. Sparks has been terrific with the Marlies this year, as he owns a 1.78 GAA and .936 save percentage to complement 24 wins in 35 appearances. If Andersen's issue lingers, Sparks could end up being a huge find with the fantasy playoffs looming, though Curtis McElhinney is the more established alternate for the Buds.