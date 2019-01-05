Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Takes recovery step
Sparks (concussion) was on the ice ahead of Toronto's morning skate Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Sparks officially entered concussion protocol Saturday, and this latest development corroborates the notion that he won't be able to serve as the backup to Michael Hutchinson in Saturday's home game against the Canucks. Instead, look for undrafted Finn Kasimir Kaskisuo to be the emergency option with No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen (groin) not ready himself.
