Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Turns aside 33 shots in win over Kings

Sparks stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

The 25-year-old is now 2-0 to begin the campaign, although Sparks' performance in this one was a lot better than in a 7-6 overtime victory over Chicago back on Oct. 7. Frederik Andersen will continue seeing most of the action in net for Toronto, but outings like this one could put Sparks between the pipes more than once a week.