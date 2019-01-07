Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Unavailable against Predators

Sparks (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Monday's tilt with Nashville, as coach Mike Babcock told reporters, "I don't know when the other goalies will be back," Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Sparks absence will stretch to a third consecutive contest and he remains out indefinitely until the team can pin down a timeline for his recovery, which won't be easy given his concussion diagnosis. Even once healthy, the Illinois native won't see much of the crease once starter Frederik Andersen (groin) is given the all-clear to return to action.