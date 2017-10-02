Play

Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Waived Monday

Sparks was placed on waivers by Toronto on Monday.

Sparks was never really in contention for the backup job -- with Curtis McElhinney firmly cemented as the No. 2 netminder. The 24-year-old Sparks will return to AHL Toronto -- assuming he clears waivers -- where he posted a 21-9-0 record with a .922 save percentage last year.

