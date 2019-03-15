Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will be in net Saturday
Sparks will start in goal Saturday against host Ottawa, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Sparks is scheduled for the second half of the back-to-back set after Frederik Andersen takes on the Flyers in Toronto. This next appearance for Sparks will be his 17th of the season, tying his mark as a first-year NHL netminder in 2015-16. He'll bring a 7-6-1 record, 3.04 GAA and .906 save percentage into this next start against an Ottawa club that ranks 18th in the league offensively (2.92 goals per game).
