Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will make seventh start
Sparks draws the home start for Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Sparks has been a respectable backup this year and will make his seventh start since Freddie Andersen played Saturday against the Rangers. The 25-year-old has a 4-1-1 record, a .913 save percentage and 2.84 GAA this year and will have a favorable matchup against the Red Wings, who have lost five of six games and averaged 2.3 goals in that span.
