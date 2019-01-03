Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will not start Thursday
Sparks will not start Thursday's game against Minnesota as he's being held out while under the concussion protocol following Wednesday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kasimir Kaskisuo and Michael Hutchinson were recalled from the minors with Sparks and Frederik Andersen out. Hutchinson is likely to get the start. Sparks had started the last three games with Andersen sidelined.
