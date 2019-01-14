Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will serve as backup
Sparks (concussion) will dress for Monday's matchup with Colorado, but will be watching the action from the bench, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
With Frederik Andersen (groin/illness) ready to go, Sparks will drop back to the No. 2 role for the Leafs, while Michael Hutchinson figures to be headed back to the minors. The 25-year-old Sparks will likely get the nod either Thursday or Friday versus the Lightning or Panthers, respectively.
