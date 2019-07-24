Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Secures one-year deal
Wilson agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract with Toronto on Wednesday.
After two seasons without an NHL appearance, Wilson played in 50 games for Pittsburgh last year, in which he tallied two goals, six assists and 54 shots while averaging just 7:37 of ice time. The 28-year-old is far from a lock for ice time with the Leafs and will have to make his case with a strong showing in training camp. Even if he is in the lineup for Opening Night versus Ottawa on Oct. 2, the winger will almost certainly find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
