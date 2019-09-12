Maple Leafs' Garrett Wilson: Slated to miss bulk of camp
Wilson (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for most of training camp, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Even fully fit, Wilson was going to be hard pressed to break into the Leafs' lineup for Opening Night against the Senators on Oct. 2. There is an outside chance he could still end up on the 23-man roster, but fellow new additions Pontus Aberg, Ilya Mikheyev and Kalle Kossila, not to mention returner Frederik Gauthier, will likely pass Wilson over while he is recovering. Look for Wilson to begin the year in the minors with AHL Toronto, and likely spend the bulk of the season there as well.
