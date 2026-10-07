McKenna scored his first NHL goal and got his first assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators on Tuesday.

McKenna became the youngest Maple Leafs player at the time of his first point (18 years, 290 days) since Drake Berehowsky (18 years, 280 days) on Oct. 10, 1990. McKenna's goal was a beauty -- he snapped an absolute rocket in the top corner past Juuse Saros at 14:31 of the second period. And he was named the game's first star in front of a capacity crowd (18,792). McKenna has a bright future in front of him.