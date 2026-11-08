McKenna scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Montreal.

It was a He also coughed the puck up twice that led immediately to Montreal goals, one in the first period and then another in the second that resulted in the game-winning goal. McKenna has so much talent, but the path to stardom is going to be rough for a bit. After the game, the 18-year-old winger told reporters that he had thought he was going to be benched after a cross-ice pass that might have worked in junior was quickly stolen and converted. But he wasn't -- head coach Jim Hiller talked to him in the second intermission and told McKenna he was going to get him back out there. This kid's future is bright. He already has 12 points in 18 game, including six (three goals, three assists) in his last 6 contests.