McKenna scored two power-play goals, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

McKenna received a promotion to the top line and first power-play unit for this contest, and it paid off. This was the first three-point game of his career and just his second multi-point effort. He's up to five goals, six assists, 26 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-6 rating over 15 appearances. McKenna's short-term production could get a big boost if his assignment alongside Auston Matthews lasts longer than one game.