Scott stopped 15 of 17 shots in Canada's 3-2 win over Switzerland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

Scott played his way onto the Canadian roster after posting an insane 23-2-1 record to go along with a 1.61 GAA and .943 save percentage for Prince Albert of the WHL and he now has his first WJC win under his belt. Canadian coach Mark Hunter has already stated that Vancouver prospect Michael DiPietro is his club's unquestioned number-one netminder and as a result, it's entirely possible that Thursday was Scott's only appearance of the tournament. Either way, the 2017 fourth-round selection has turned himself into one of the better goaltending prospects in the league with his excellent first half.