Maple Leafs' Ian Scott: Named WHL Goalie of the Year
Scott has been named 2018-19 WHL Goaltender of the Year.
It was a well deserved honor for Toronto's 2017 fourth-round selection. Scott's eight shutouts led all WHL goaltenders and he finished second in the league in wins (38), GAA (1.83) and save percentage (.932). The 20-year-old signed his entry-level contract with Toronto in December and will turn pro this coming fall.
