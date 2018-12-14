Maple Leafs' Ian Scott: Secures entry-level deal
Scott agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Friday.
Scott has been nearly unbeatable with WHL Prince Albert this season, as he is 23-2-1 with a 1.61 GAA and .943 save percentage. Unsurprisingly, those numbers earned him a contract from the Leafs -- who drafted the netminder in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Look for the 19-year-old to once again join up with AHL Toronto once his junior season concludes.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...