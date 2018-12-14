Maple Leafs' Ian Scott: Secures entry-level deal

Scott agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Friday.

Scott has been nearly unbeatable with WHL Prince Albert this season, as he is 23-2-1 with a 1.61 GAA and .943 save percentage. Unsurprisingly, those numbers earned him a contract from the Leafs -- who drafted the netminder in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Look for the 19-year-old to once again join up with AHL Toronto once his junior season concludes.