Maple Leafs' Ian Scott: Surgery to fix hip successful
Scott underwent successful hip surgery to correct ongoing issues related to impingement syndrome and is expected to miss at least six months, reports the Toronto Marlies official site.
Surgery is often recommended as a treatment for hip impingement, a condition that occurs when there's abnormal contact between bones in the hip that causes pain and decreased range of motion. Scott has not played since the end of the 2018-19 season, a stellar campaign that earned him the CHL Goaltender of the Year. Scott will undergo intensive physiotherapy and the Marlies anticipate he will be ready for training camp next September.
