Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Earns one-year ELC with Buds

Ozhiganov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has spent the past seven seasons honing his craft in the KHL. He produced nine points (two goals, seven assists) over 47 games -- including the playoffs -- with CSKA Moscow in 2017-18. While it's highly unlikely that there will be any near-term fantasy interest in Oz, he could prove to be a solid organizational depth piece for Toronto's back line.