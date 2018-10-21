Ozhiganov hasn't put up any points this season. He has played seven games.

Ozhiganov and Travis Dermott are paired on the third unit. The Russian doesn't speak any English, but he and Dermott have developed a way to communicate that helps deliver decent results. But on Saturday, Ozhiganov struggled a bit, finished with a minus-2 rating and saw his ice time drop to 14:00. It remains to be seen if coach Mike Babcock will give him a game or two from the press box, just to see the game from a different level. Stating the obvious, his fantasy value is limited if he doesn't deliver points.