Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Heading to media box
Ozhiganov will likely be relegated to the media box with the arrival of Jake Muzzin in Toronto.
Muzzin immediately slots onto the Leafs' top pairing, pushing Ron Hainsey down to the third pairing where he can mentor Travis Dermott. That leaves Ozhiganov on the outside looking in, barring injury.
