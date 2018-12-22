Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Implied scratch Saturday
Ozhiganov (illness) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Koshan didn't explicitly confirm that Oz would sit out for a second straight game, but it's a foregone conclusion with the Toronto-based reporter revealing that the Maple Leafs did not make any changes from the last game at morning skate, and Martin Marincin was still working with Travis Dermott to comprise the third defensive pair.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...