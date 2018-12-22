Ozhiganov (illness) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Koshan didn't explicitly confirm that Oz would sit out for a second straight game, but it's a foregone conclusion with the Toronto-based reporter revealing that the Maple Leafs did not make any changes from the last game at morning skate, and Martin Marincin was still working with Travis Dermott to comprise the third defensive pair.