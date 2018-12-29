Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: More ice time than usual in return
Ozhiganov (illness) returned to action Friday, recording a single blocked shot in a 4-2 road win over the Blue Jackets.
Oz picked up 16:47 of ice time, which is a typical amount for a third-pairing defenseman, albeit more than two minutes more than his season average. The rookie has collected a goal and three helpers over 31 games this season, but he's primarily a shutdown type.
