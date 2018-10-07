Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Out of lineup Sunday
Ozhiganov will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game in Chicago, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Playing in his first NHL season, the KHL product suited up for Toronto's first two regular season games but has been pretty invisible with just one shot on goal while averaging 12:50 of ice time. He was replaced by Martin Marincin for Sunday's game as head coach Mike Babcock continues looking for ways to solidify the team's bottom defensive pairing.
