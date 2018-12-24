Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Out Sunday
Ozhiganov (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
The rookie blueliner has just one goal and four assists in 30 games this season. Ozhiganov will miss his third straight game with his ailment, but he'll have a lot of time to heal up before the team's next game on Friday in Columbus.
