Ozhiganov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

It's the 26-year-old rookie's first multi-point game of the season. Ozhiganov has only two goals and six points through 34 games, and while he's giving the Leafs solid shifts on their third defensive pairing, he isn't likely to suddenly emerge as a fantasy asset.

