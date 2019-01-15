Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Scores rare goal
Ozhiganov scored his third goal of the season Monday in a 6-3 loss to Colorado.
Ozhiganov isn't a scorer -- he has just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 38 games. But he's had a strong nine days -- Ozhiganov has three points in his last five outings. No need to rush to the wire. Just a nice outing.
