Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Seems to have earned regular role
Ozhiganov appears to have earned the sixth spot on the Leafs' blue line, reports the Toronto Sun.
Ozhiganov has been paired with Travis Dermott and has played well enough to beat out Connor Carrick, Martin Marincin and Justin Holl. Those three are still with the Leafs for now, but he has earned his role. Ozhiganov is a big, right-shooting crease clearer who is a defence-first guy. And that makes him the perfect ballast for a an offensive-minded guy lie Dermott. There's little fantasy value here, but his goalies will love him.
