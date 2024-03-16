Lyubushkin (undisclosed) participated in Saturday's morning skate and is expected to be in the lineup versus Carolina, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Lyubushkin was injured Thursday in Philadelphia. The Maple Leafs won't take any chances and will have Simon Benoit partake in the warmup prior to puck drop, just in case Lyubushkin suffers a setback. Lyubushkin has six assists in 61 games this season.