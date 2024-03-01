Lyubushkin was traded from the Ducks to the Maple Leafs via the Hurricanes on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Hurricanes will retain salary in the deal and receive a sixth-round pick, while the Ducks will get a third-round pick in the three-team swap. Lyubushkin had six points in 31 contests with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22 following a trade from the Coyotes, and he added 14 points over 68 outings with the Sabres last season. He's been less effective on offense in 2023-24, with four assists and 38 shots on net over 55 contests, though he's added a physical element in a bottom-four role with 112 hits, 138 blocked shots and 51 PIM.