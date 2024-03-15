Lyubushkin (undisclosed) was not at practice Friday after getting banged up Thursday in Philadelphia, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday that Lyubushkin 'took some hits (Thursday) and things tightened up on him Friday.' Keefe said that the Maple Leafs were hopeful that Lyububshkin would be able to suit up Saturday against the Hurricanes, but the team will wait to see how he responds. Lyubushkin has two assists in six games with Toronto this season and chipped in with four helpers in 55 games with the Ducks earlier in the campaign. A decision should be made ahead of Saturday's home game.