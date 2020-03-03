Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Back at practice
Mikheyev (wrist) returned to practice Monday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Mikheyev's return still shouldn't be viewed as imminent, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery and could be ready to rejoin the lineup before postseason play gets underway. The 25-year-old Russian notched 23 points in 39 games before undergoing wrist surgery in late December.
