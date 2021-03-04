Mikheyev notched a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Edmonton.
The 26-year-old sophomore found a rebound in front and swept a backhander past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to extend Toronto's second-period advantage to 4-0. It was the third goal of the season for Mikheyev, who skated on Toronto's third line with Zach Hyman and Pierre Engvall.
