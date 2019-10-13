Mikheyev scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Mikheyev has been a real pleasant surprise for the Leafs this season. He's smart and versatile, and he's always between the puck and net. Mikheyev has five points, including two goals, in six games this season while skating on the team's third line. Keep an eye on the Buds -- Mikheyev could go up the lines if Kasperi Kapanen can't get the job done with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. You'd be wise to stash him fast.