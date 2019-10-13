Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Continues to impress
Mikheyev scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.
Mikheyev has been a real pleasant surprise for the Leafs this season. He's smart and versatile, and he's always between the puck and net. Mikheyev has five points, including two goals, in six games this season while skating on the team's third line. Keep an eye on the Buds -- Mikheyev could go up the lines if Kasperi Kapanen can't get the job done with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. You'd be wise to stash him fast.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.