Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: First NHL goal
Mikheyev scored on his only shot and picked up an assist to go with a plus-2 rating in Toronto's 5-3 win over Ottawa on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old rookie scored what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period, one-timing a Tyson Barrie feed at the bottom of the right faceoff circle. He also assisted on a Trevor Moore goal in the second period. Mikheyev scored 23 goals in 62 games in the KHL in 2018-19 and could be a name to keep an eye on.
