Mikheyev (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Jets, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Mikheyev skated on Toronto's third line during Thursday's morning session, but the 26-year-old winger's status against Winnipeg nonetheless won't be confirmed until pregame warmups. He's notched 15 points through 45 contests this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: No-go versus Vancouver•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Moves up lineup and produces•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Offensive step backwards this year•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Collects third goal of year•