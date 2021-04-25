Mikheyev (undisclosed) picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Jets.

Mikheyev had sat out two games and while the helper came on an empty-net goal, it still counts the same. He's best-served in fantasy if he gets time on a scoring line, but the Buds are too deep to guarantee Mikheyev that kind of playing time. Glad to see him get the helper, though.