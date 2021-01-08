Mikheyev is skating on the third line in training camp, reports The Athletic.
This assignment, alongside Alex Kerfoot and Zach Hyman, would be a powerful checking trio, but not exactly a scoring machine. Mikheyev will likely see time on the second line at times this year, too, so stash him at draft on that hunch.
