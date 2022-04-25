Mikheyev had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.
Mikheyev was instrumental in Toronto's third-period comeback, notching his 20th goal of the season with 7:24 remaining before assisting on Jason Spezza's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The Russian winger failed to finish it off in the shootout, but Alex Kerfoot eventually did so by scoring in the seventh round.
