Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Inks entry-level deal

Mikheyev agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Monday.

Fantasy owners may be able to get their first look at Mikheyev during the 2019 IIHF World Championship, as the winger was named to the initial Team Russia squad for the tournament. Last season, the 24-year-old racked up 23 goals and 22 helpers in 62 games with Avangard Omsk (KHL). Mikheyev should get a chance to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but could also spend some time in the minors adjusting to the North American style of play.