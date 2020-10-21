Mikheyev signed a two-year, $3.29 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Mikheyev acquitted himself well as a rookie in 2019-20, recording 23 points in 39 games. The 26-year-old has spent the bulk of his professional career in the KHL in his native Russia, where he racked up 122 points in 224 games over four seasons prior to making the jump to the NHL. Mikheyev should reprise his role in Toronto's middle six once the puck drops next season.