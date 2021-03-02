Mihkeyev produced an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Mikheyev had the secondary assist on the opening tally by Zach Hyman. The 26-year-old Mikheyev snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The Russian winger hasn't found much scoring consistency in his third-line role -- he has six points and 43 shots on net in 23 appearances.