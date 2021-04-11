Mikheyev scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Senators.
Mikheyev stepped onto the second line with John Tavares and Zach Hyman because lines were shuffled to address the absence of William Nylander (COVID-19 protocols). He showed off the skills he flashed last season and is clearly a solid fantasy play while Nylander is out.
