Mikheyev has two assists and 16 shots, but no goals, in the first 10 games of the season.

He is the only Leafs forward that has played in every game that is without a goal so far. Mikheyev is big and fast, so he can use those tools to draw penalties and force the play. The goals should come -- he had eight in 39 games last year before suffered that gruesome wrist injury. But Mikheyev was also spending time on the second line then -- the Leafs' top six is a crowded place for a forward that isn't producing.