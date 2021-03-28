Mikheyev has just two points -- both goals -- in his last nine games.

Mikheyev has taken a significant step backwards, at least in terms of his production. His 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 34 games pales to his rookie work of 23 points in 39 games. Mikheyev has performed well in a defensive role and been a versatile on-ice presence. But until the Leafs are able to consistently deploy him in the top-six, something he's unlikely to see any time soon, Mikheyev isn't much help in fantasy.