Mikheyev collected an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Mikheyev has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last three contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to eight points, 48 shots on net and 23 hits through 25 contests. He's worth a look for DFS while he's hot, but season-long fantasy managers can likely pass him by for now.