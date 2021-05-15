Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Mikheyev set up Pierre Engvall's opening tally in the first period, then scored one of his own in the second. The 26-year-old Mikheyev finished 2020-21 with seven goals and 18 points in 54 contests, a slight disappointment after he racked up 23 points in only 39 outings last year. The Russian winger will likely continue to see middle-six minutes in the postseason.