Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Pair of helpers in win
Mikheyev posted two assists, four shots on goal and led all Maple Leafs forwards with 18:32 of ice time in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
Mikheyev was strong in this contest, setting up Tyson Barrie in the first period and Auston Matthews in the third. The Russian has three assists in his last two games, perhaps heating up after a seven-game point drought through much of November. For the year, the 25-year-old has 14 points and 58 shots in 24 outings.
