Mikheyev has a single assist in his last nine games and no goals in 10.
Mikheyev still plays an important bottom-six role for the Leafs, but his fantasy value is nil right now. He has real talent, but it's suppressed when he plays down the lineup. Mikheyev's fantasy worth would rise if he could skate on the second line, but the team's depth prevents that.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Gets assist in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Unavailable against Winnipeg•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: No-go versus Vancouver•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Questionable for Tuesday•