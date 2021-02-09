Mikheyev notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Mikheyev set up Alex Kerfoot at 9:33 of the third period, just 11 seconds after Auston Matthews' go-ahead goal. It's been a slow start to the year for Mikheyev, who has only three assists to go with 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances.